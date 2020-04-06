PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Spread With Australian PM; Assures Collaborative Research

In the thick of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday apprised about his telephonic discussion with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. This comes as Australia now has over 3,400 active COVID-19 infections and 39 deaths in addition to 95 critical cases. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,577 with 83 deaths.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that the two leaders agreed to cooperate against Coronavirus and further stated that PM Morrison assured the well being Indian community in Australia.

Spoke on phone to PM @ScottMorrisonMP of Australia. We agreed to cooperate against COVID-19, including through collaborative research. PM Morrison assured me about well-being of the vibrant Indian community, including students, in Australia. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

PM Modi holds separate talks with Trump, Brazilian Prez, Spanish PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a detailed discussion on the coronavirus crisis on Saturday and resolved to deploy the full strength of the Indo-US partnership to fight the global pandemic. Modi also had separate telephonic conversations with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, during which the leaders deliberated upon the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight Covid-19," Modi wrote on Twitter on his "extensive" telephonic conversation with Trump.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 10,000 lives across the world and has infected nearly 2,45,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 17 the combined death toll stands at 5,520. Italy has now surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak.

