COVID-19: Scotland's CMO Resign After Caught Violating Lockdown

Scotland's chief medical officers Dr. Catherine Calderwood on April 5 offered to resign after she was spotted violating the lockdown measures imposed in the United Kingdom. According to reports, Dr. Catherine Calderwood was caught visiting her second home, which is also her holiday home, with her family on the east coast of the country amid strict lockdown orders issued in the whole of Britain.

Dr. Catherine Calderwood was photographed by a newspaper while she was visiting her holiday home over the weekend. After the incident caught a lot of media attention, Calderwood issued her resignation and also apologised for her inappropriate actions. In a statement released on Twitter, Catherine said, "I wish to apologise unreservedly for the issue reported in the media today. While there are reasons for what I did, they do not justify it and they were not legitimate reasons to be out of my home."

"While I and my family followed the guidance on social distancing at all times, I understand that I did not follow the advice I am giving to others, and I am truly sorry for that. I know how important this advice is and I do not want my mistake to distract from that. I have a job to do as Chief Medical Officer to provide advice to Ministers on the path of this virus and to support the medical profession as they work night and day to save lives, and having spoken with the First Minister this morning I will continue to focus entirely on that job," Catherine added.

Minister on Catherine's actions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised Dr. Catherine for providing important and valuable advice to the Scottish government over the past few weeks but further stressed that the issue risks distracting from the government's public health message at this crucial time. Sturgeon further added that this is not the kind of risk either of them is willing to take. The entire spectrum of Scottish politicians, from left, right to center, all demanded Catherine's resignation. As per reports, Scottish police also issued a stern warning to the CMO for her untimely actions.

According to reports, Dr. Catherine Calderwood, for now, will remain in her position as the Chief Medical Officer of Scotland and will continue to provide advice to the government, however, she will no longer be attending any press conferences in the future and will step out of the public eye.

(Image Credit: @CathCalderwood1/Twitter)