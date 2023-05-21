As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on a historic visit, he received a warm welcome from the Island nation’s PM James Marape and the people of the Indian diaspora. On Sunday evening, the Prime Minister was welcomed with a ceremonial dance and folk song. After PM Modi landed at an airport in the country’s capital Port Moresby, he was welcomed by several folk dancers who were wearing traditional white outfits.

PM Modi was seen enjoying the traditional folk dance presented by the folk dancers at the airport. The performers sang in full glory and even danced on traditional folk songs. After the performance was over, the PM hailed their performance as 'excellent' and even thanked them with a huge round of applause. PM Modi received flowers from one of the dancers after which he went ahead to meet the Indian diaspora.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Papua New Guinea, receives ceremonial welcome.



PM Modi's visit is the first-ever visit by the Indian PM to Papua New Guinea. pic.twitter.com/E0srfABHAv — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

‘I look forward to boosting ties”: PM Modi

After landing in the island nation, the Prime Minister shared visuals from the welcome ceremony and thanked Papua New Guinea’s PM for his kind gesture. “Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit,” he stated..

Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit. pic.twitter.com/9pBzWQ6ANT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2023

MEA spokesperson Arindham Bagchi briefed about PM Modi’s visit to the region. “After having a packed day and a half session in Hiroshima, the 7 and-half-hour flight to the island nation, we are finally here,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted. He then lauded Marape’s initiative to welcome the PM at the airport. PM Modi will be attending Forums For India Pacific Island Corporation (FIPIC) tomorrow and is also expected to meet New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.