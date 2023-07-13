PM Modi Reveals Why His France Visit Is 'special' Ahead Of Meeting With Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared what all is on his agenda as he commenced his two-day visit to France on Thursday. In a statement, PM Modi lauded the ties between the two nations. The agenda includes a comprehensive meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his participation in the Bastille Day celebration. In his departing message, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Indian Air Force will perform in the fly-past of the historic parade.

“Leaving for Paris, where I will take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. I look forward to productive discussions with President @EmmanuelMacron and other French dignitaries,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Other programmes include interacting with the Indian community and top CEOs,” he added.

Leaving for Paris, where I will take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. I look forward to productive discussions with President @EmmanuelMacron and other French dignitaries.

Other programmes include interacting with the Indian community and top CEOs. https://t.co/jwT0CtRZyB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2023

In the statement, PM Modi called the trip special since he will join the French President for the French National Day, also known as the Bastille Day. He also emphasised that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership between India and France. “This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues,” PM Modi wrote in the statement.

Meeting with top French leaders is on the cards

The PM stated that he is looking forward to having a meeting with Macron and holding a wide-ranging discussion. The two leaders are eager to take forward the “longstanding” and “time-tested” partnership over the next 25 years. He recalled meeting with Macron several times since his last official visit to France in 2022. He will be meeting other French leadership during the visit. The list includes Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, Gerard Larcher, President of the Senate, and Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly. After meeting with top world leaders, the PM will interact with vibrant Indian community in the country along with top CEOs. “During my visit, I will have the opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community, leading CEOs from both countries as well as prominent French personalities. I am confident that my visit will provide a new impetus to our strategic partnership,” PM Modi wrote in the statement.

Next stop is UAE

Following his trip to France, PM Modi will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 15. “Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties. Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a Roadmap for the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to further deepen our ties,” he said. The PM informed that he will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, during his visit. “I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he concluded.