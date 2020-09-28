PM Modi Conveys Best Wishes For Lata Mangeshkar On Her 91st Birthday; Says 'I'm Fortunate'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter expressed his fond regards for legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her 91st birthday on Monday. He extended birthday greetings to her on call and said that he prays for 'Lata Didi' - as she is affectionately called - and wishes long and healthy life for her. PM Modi also claimed that he considered himself fortunate as he cherished the bond he shared with the veteran singer.

Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar and PM Modi have often exchanged their best wishes for each other on various occasions through social media. Recently, on the latter's 70th birthday, Lata Mangeshkar had wished him on Twitter with a special note that she will pray to God about his safety and long life. Even on Rakshabandhan, she had a special post for our Prime Minister which was duly acknowledged and responded with gratitude by him.

The 'Nightingale of Bollywood' is extremely active on social media and often tweets her thoughts on matters of general concern as well. She has also shared innumerable throwback photos with film personalities from the 70s to 90s on Twitter and Instagram which has always struck a chord with fans of the golden years of Bollywood.

Lata Mangeshkar is also known to remember birthdays and death anniversaries of people close to her or worked with her. She has been the reigning queen of melody in the film industry with an illustrious career spanning over seven decades with evergreen Bollywood songs to her credit. She started her musical career in 1945 with the Noor Jehan-starrer Badi Maa and apart from collaborations with Bollywood music composers, she has also sung songs in regional languages.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her in 1989 by the Government of India. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards. In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform in the Royal Albert Hall. She has four siblings—Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar—of whom she is the eldest.

