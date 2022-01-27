PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday responded to world leaders' greetings and wishes extended on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day. In a series of tweets, the Indian PM thanked Israeli, Bhutanese, Nepalese, Maldivian and Australian leaders among others for their warm wishes and hoped for the continuation of work with each nation in a bid to strengthen the partnership.

Taking to social media, President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, PM of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba, PM of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Australian PM Scott Morrison and French President Emmanuel Macron had extended greetings to PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of the nation’s Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi thanked all the leaders individually. As Macron had wished the Indian PM in Hindi, PM Modi also responded to the French leader in French.

When translated, PM Modi’s tweet read, “Thank you my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron for your warm greetings. I look forward to further deepening our unique and multidimensional strategic partnership and would like to work with you for an open and peaceful Indo-Pacific. Long live the Indo-French friendship.”

Merci mon cher ami @EmmanuelMacron pour vos chaleureuses salutations. J’espère voir approfondir encore notre partenariat stratégique unique et multidimensionnel et j’aimerais œuvrer avec vous pour un Indopacifique ouvert et pacifique. Vive l’amitié indo-française 🇮🇳 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/K5oopyQ2DQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2022

Moreover, PM Modi also wished his Australian counterpart a “very happy Australia Day”. He wished Morrison and the people of Australia a happy Australia Day. He also stated that India and Australia have much in common, including a love for democracy and cricket.

Wishing my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP and the people of Australia a very happy Australia Day. We have much in common, including love for democracy and cricket! https://t.co/Yu3UTLB0JN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

Thank you Prime Minister @JugnauthKumar for your warm wishes. The exceptional and multifaceted partnership between our countries continues to grow from strength to strength. https://t.co/1C90NAl2jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

Thank you President @ibusolih for your warm greetings and good wishes.



The special and time-tested relations between India and Maldives are strengthened by our shared democratic values. https://t.co/Nmd8YO0HuA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

Thank you for your warm greetings for India's Republic Day, PM @naftalibennett. I fondly remember our meeting held last November. I am confident that India-Israel strategic partnership will continue to prosper with your forward-looking approach. https://t.co/2cuoflMo34 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

Thank you PM Rajapaksa. This year is special as both our countries celebrate the 75-year milestone of Independence. May the ties between our peoples continue to grow stronger. @PresRajapaksa https://t.co/jycGbiQobG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

Thank you @PMBhutan for your warm wishes on India’s Republic Day. India deeply values it’s unique and enduring friendship with Bhutan. Tashi Delek to the Government and people of Bhutan. May our ties grow from strength to strength. https://t.co/cuc2awdmvH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

Thank You PM @SherBDeuba for your warm felicitations. We will continue to work together to add strength to our resilient and timeless friendship. https://t.co/1ZO5mVoDed — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

Republic Day celebrations

Meanwhile, this year's Republic Day celebrations were held without any Chief Guest owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. 25 tableaux from different states and those from different Ministries were displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also included two from the DRDO about India's technological advancement in the defence sector.



There was a scintillating performance by 485 dancers from 15 states showcasing India's unity in diversity. The Indian Air Force's presentation saw the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat' event with 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'. A show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones is scheduled on this occasion.

