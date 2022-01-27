Last Updated:

'May our ties continue to grow': PM Modi Thanks Global Leaders For Their Warm Greetings On India's 73rd Republic Day

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked world leaders for their greetings and wishes on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day.

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday responded to world leaders' greetings and wishes extended on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day. In a series of tweets, the Indian PM thanked Israeli, Bhutanese, Nepalese, Maldivian and Australian leaders among others for their warm wishes and hoped for the continuation of work with each nation in a bid to strengthen the partnership. 

Taking to social media, President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, PM of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba, PM of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Australian PM Scott Morrison and French President Emmanuel Macron had extended greetings to PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of the nation’s Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi thanked all the leaders individually. As Macron had wished the Indian PM in Hindi, PM Modi also responded to the French leader in French. 

When translated, PM Modi’s tweet read, “Thank you my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron for your warm greetings. I look forward to further deepening our unique and multidimensional strategic partnership and would like to work with you for an open and peaceful Indo-Pacific. Long live the Indo-French friendship.”

Moreover, PM Modi also wished his Australian counterpart a “very happy Australia Day”. He wished Morrison and the people of Australia a happy Australia Day. He also stated that India and Australia have much in common, including a love for democracy and cricket. 

Republic Day celebrations 

Meanwhile, this year's Republic Day celebrations were held without any Chief Guest owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. 25 tableaux from different states and those from different Ministries were displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also included two from the DRDO about India's technological advancement in the defence sector.
 
There was a scintillating performance by 485 dancers from 15 states showcasing India's unity in diversity. The Indian Air Force's presentation saw the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat' event with 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'. A show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones is scheduled on this occasion. 

(Image: BJP4India/Twitter)
 
 

