PM Modi To Discuss COVID-19, Global Economy & Climate Change With G20 Leaders In Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic situation, sustainable development and climate change with the G20 leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic situation, sustainable development and climate change with the Group of 20 (G20) leaders on Saturday, 30 October, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday. Speaking at a press briefing on PM Modi’s first-ever visit to Rome which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over a decade, Shringla said that he would also be discussing other issues with the G20 leaders in person. 

Foreign Secretary said, "The PM will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change among other issues."

The G20 leaders, who will meet in person for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, include premiers of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Foreign Secretary informed that upon his arrival in Rome, PM Modi met with President of European Council Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. In the meeting, Shringla underscored that the Prime Minister discussed a range of issues with the EU officials including climate change, the COVID-19 situation along with other contemporary global and regional developments. They also discussed issues that "relate to the G20 Summit."

PM Modi discussed Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific with EU

PM Modi met Von Der Leyen and Michel on the sidelines of the 16th G20 Summit in Rome. Shringla noted that the situation in Afghanistan, as well as the Indo-pacific, were discussed in both meetings. “After his arrival (in Rome), PM Modi met with the President of European Council Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen...There was discussion on climate change issues and also on some areas of regional and global interests. The situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific were discussed in both meetings," the Foreign Secretary said.

The Prime Minister also met with Italian counterpart Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi in Rome. On all meetings, Shringla stated that “the main issues of discussion were related to G20 Summit. Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday for in-person participation in the two-day G20 Summit along with several other bilateral meetings." 

From Rome, on 30 October, the Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for the Vatican City to meet with Pope Francis at Pope's Private Library before heading for the G20 leaders meet. He will travel to Glasgow, UK from 1 to 2 November.

