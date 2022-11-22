PM Modi, World Leaders Condole Loss Of Lives As Deadly Quake In Indonesia Claims 252 Lives

On Monday, Indonesia’s Java island was shaken by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake which caused devastation to hundreds of lives. Accordion to AP, the Indonesia earthquake took the lives of 252 people and left hundreds injured. As per the officials, 31 people are still missing.

Following the tragic incident, messages of condolence started pouring in for the quake-hit country. PM Narendra Modi, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, EAM Jaishankar and UAE leaders expressed their grief after the devastating Indonesia earthquake.

World leaders express grief

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, PM Modi on Tuesday extended deepest condolences to the victims and their families.

Saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the earthquake in Indonesia. Deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief. @jokowi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the devastating earthquake in Indonesia. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost someone they loved, and I’m thinking of all those whose lives have been changed forever. Canada stands ready to help in any way we can.”

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the devastating earthquake in Indonesia. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost someone they loved, and I’m thinking of all those whose lives have been changed forever. Canada stands ready to help in any way we can. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 21, 2022

EAM Jaishankar condoled the loss of lives in the tragic quake and asserted India stands in solidarity with Indonesia at this difficult time.

Saddened to hear news about the loss of life and property in Java, Indonesia from the earthquake.



My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with Indonesia at this difficult time. @Menlu_RI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 21, 2022

On Tuesday, Gulf Today reported that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to the Indonesian President, wishing for the speedy recovery of all injured. The Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai sent a similar message in this regard.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “This morning Indonesia was shaken by a strong earthquake that brought destruction and claimed lives. Deep condolences to the victims. France is also in solidarity.”

The country which is home to more than 270 million people is frequently stuck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis. According to AP, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency have recorded at least 25 aftershocks after the devastating earthquake. The rescue operation is still underway

According to AP, many of the dead in the unfortunate tragedy were public school students, who had finished their classes and were taking extra lessons. After the Indonesia quake, hospitals were overwhelmed by injured people, and the death toll is expected to rise. The rescue operations resumed on Tuesday after it was previously hampered due to damaged roads and bridges along with a power blackout in the region.