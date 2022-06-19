Last Updated:

PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Receives Greetings From Bangladesh On Her 100th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi received greetings from Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday as she celebrated her 100th birthday. Bangladeshi Foreign Minister said in a tweet, “Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, MP has sent greetings to Smt. Heeraben Modi, proud mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of her 100th birthday. FM Dr. Momen wishes her good health and well-being”. The message with the bouquet said, “Happy Birthday to Smt. Heeraben Modi” as the greetings were delivered through the diplomatic channel.    

On his mother’s 100th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an emotional blog and recalled the special moments from his childhood that they both shared together. PM Modi talked about the sacrifices that his mother made as he was growing up. The PM mentioned several qualities of his mother that shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence. 

PM Modi mentioned that his mother had a "special affection for other living beings" and said that she "found happiness in the joy of other people".

“Another habit of Mother that I always remember is her special affection for other living beings. Every summer, she would put out water vessels for the birds. She ensured that stray dogs around our house never went hungry,” PM Modi wrote in his blog post.

'Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted'

“Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted,” PM Modi wrote and shared a story about his childhood friend, Abbas, whom his mother took care of. “A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home,” PM Modi shared.  

He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy Mother’s special preparations,” PM Modi wrote.

“True to her selfless nature, she would request the Sadhus to bless us children rather than asking anything for herself,” he said.

