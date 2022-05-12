PM Shehbaz Sharif Discusses Pakistan's Internal Affairs With Brother Nawaz In London

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in London as part of a private visit to meet his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif. According to media reports from Pakistan, the Sharif brothers engaged in a comprehensive meeting over the current political and economic situation in Pakistan that transpired in the wake of the ouster of ex-premier Imran Khan. Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by a delegation comprising top brass ministers from his cabinet.

Images and videos shared on the Twitter handle of the PML-N indicated that the brothers shared a warm hug and Shehbaz Sharif reached his elder brother's feet for blessings after they met. Nawaz Sharif's daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tweeted a picture of her father and uncle with the caption "Mashallah."

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی لندن میں قائد مسلم لیگ(ن) محمد نوازشریف سے ملاقات pic.twitter.com/vcYTkaD8tm — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 11, 2022

'Big decision' awaited post Sharif brothers' meeting

According to local media reports, at the meeting, which was called on by Nawaz Sharif, the leaders deliberated on matters prevailing in the economic and political sphere and consequently take "big decisions" regarding the fate of the coalition government-led by PMN-L. Speaking to Geo News, Nawaz Sharif earlier last month had accused the PTI administration and Imran Khan of "creating a crisis" in Pakistan. "They have harmed the country in every manner, be it social, economic, cultural and/or political issues," Sharif said, adding that the situation is "historically worst." However, former Finance Minister of Pakistan Isaq Dhar told Express Tribune that Nawaz Sharif is of the view that "free and fair elections are held as soon as possible."

لندن — قائد مسلم لیگ ن ، صدرمسلم لیگ ن و دیگر لیگی قائدین سے ملاقات ، طویل مشاورت ، پاکستان کی معاشی ، سیاسی انتظامی صورتحال کے مختلف پہلوؤں پر غورو خوض pic.twitter.com/TFEcQ7Wk54 — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) May 11, 2022

Will Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan?

Following the unceremonious ouster of former PM Imran Khan, there has been a buzz about Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan following Eid. PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif, last month, stated that Sharif senior is expected to return amid the political whirlwind to take charge ahead of the next elections.

Now, for the unversed, Nawaz Sharif was deposed from his Prime Ministerial position after being convicted of corruption in 2017. The 72-year-old was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. However, in 2019, the Lahore High Court granted Nawaz bail on the Al-Azizia Mill corruption case and permitted him to leave for London for medical treatment and he has remained in the UK ever since. In August 2021, the UK Home office refused to extend Sharif's visa and he will remain in the country until his current visa expires.

(Image: @MaryamNawaz/Twitter)