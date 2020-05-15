'Changes In Society Are Imminent, Even If Pandemic Ends & Vaccine Is Found': Canadian PM

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Thursday, said that there will be definite changes in the lifestyle of all people due to the pandemic, even after a vaccine is discovered. COVID-19 or Coronavirus has infected millions across the world, forcing to opt for lockdown measures in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Lifestyle changes imminent

"COVID-19 will be one of the things that create changes in our society. We know that there are things that we took for granted last year or in years before that have changed. We have seen this world change rapidly in recent years: You used to be able to get on a plane without taking off your shoes first," said Trudeau.

"Fish harvesters work hard to provide Canadians with nutritious food to put on their tables and are a vital part of our food supply from coast to coast to coast. This investment will help ease the burden on the people and businesses at the heart of our fishing and seafood industry. We are here to support them," he added.

World Health Organization emergencies expert Mike Ryan said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV and "may never go away".

More Canadian provinces are lifting restrictions and moving to restart more economic activity, while the warmer weather is spurring more people outdoors.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, will permit some retail stores as well as vehicle dealerships and construction sites to reopen on May 19, in the first of three stages to restart the province's economy.

It was impossible to put a date on the next stage, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, adding it was contingent on a continued decline in cases. "The truth is we can't predict where things will go so we need to be ready," Ford told reporters. "As we get more and more people back to work, the risk of flare-up is real so we must be vigilant."

