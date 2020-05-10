Canada PM Trudeau Warns Citizens; Says Reopening Has To Be Gradual Else Risk 'second Wave'

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned the citizens that if regions across the North American country opened up prematurely, then the country could suffer a major setback. Canada has reported 68,918 cases with 4,823 deaths due to Coronvairus.

Trudeau warns citizens

PM Trudeau also mentioned that the country reopening should only be gradual and that if proper measures are not followed, then the country will face a second wave that will send it back into confinement. “We are still in the emergency phase... The vast majority of Canadians continue to need to be very careful," he said.

Approximately three million Canadians reportedly lost their jobs since March which led to the country recording its second-highest unemployment rate ever. According to an international media report, currently, the country’s unemployment rate stands at 13 per cent, however, Statistics Canada said the rate would be even higher if those who were not actively looking for work were also included.

While addressing the daily news briefing, Trudeau said, "Right now, Canadians are hurting because of this pandemic. Everyone has their own story, but it all boils down to a very difficult time for a lot of people”.

Keeping workers connected with their employers will help people get back on their feet and help our economy come back strong. That’s why we’re extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy beyond June. More on the subsidy here: https://t.co/2GRu0U4Rzb — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 9, 2020

The Canadian Prime Minister on May 8 also announced that the emergency wage subsidy will be extended beyond June to help encourage more employers to keep staff on payroll or to help businesses to re-hire employees who are already laid off. The program covers 75 per cent of workers' pay up to $847 a week to try to help employers keep employees on the job in the face of steep declines in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce reportedly called the job losses and the increase in unemployment rate ‘staggering’. The camber further also added that the key to reopening the economy will be ‘re-skilling’ businesses and employees. As per reports, the chamber in a statement said that the key question is how quickly businesses can or will re-hire once the economy reopens even when the social distancing requirements remain in place.

