Poland President Declares State Of Emergency At Belarus Border Amid Migrant Surge

With a sudden surge in illegal migration, Polish President Andrzej Duda declared a state of emergency in two regions bordering Belarus. On Thursday, the Polish lawmakers proposed the measure to combat the illegal influx of migrants from the Middle East. As per the Associated Press, Poland is the third European Union (EU) country after Lithuania and Latvia that has imposed a state of emergency in borders along with Belarus.

"Hybrid War"

In order to mitigate the situations that could lead to a "hybrid war," Poland initiated the 30days-long state of emergency, the Polish government said in a statement as reported by AP. As per the first-of-its-kind order, Warsaw authorities have stemmed the movement of journalists and other civilians in a 3-kilometre wide no-man's zone along the border. Poland also accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of the increase in mass influx and said that it is a bid to pressurise EU nations over the sanctions it has imposed on Minsk. Amidst the sudden influx in illegal migrants, the step comes as a measure to ‘ensure greater security for Poland and the rest of re EU countries,’ said Polish Presidential spokesperson Blazej Spychalski.

As of September 2, approximately 24-30 migrants are currently stranded in the no man's land, Polish border guard told AP.

Meanwhile, the sudden limitations have dropped a bomb on a group of Afghan migrants who are now trapped between the Polish and Belarusian tussle. The border standoff has halted movement of about 32 men, women, and children from Afghanistan, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) told in a mail to AP. Additionally, there are also refugees from Iraq stranded in the conflict zone as Poland starts to lay out barbed wire fences.

The decision drew strong criticism from prominent anti-communist leaders in Poland. Condemning the decision, former anti-communist leader Wladyslaw Frasyniuk said he believed that Polish guards "behaved like a pack of dogs that surrounded poor, weak people." Meanwhile, the Polish media also broadcasted images of Polish guards rolling out razor wires at the border.

Belarus reacts

Meanwhile, Belarus government officials rubbished Polish claims of using refugees against EU nations. “They’re saying in the West nowadays that Belarus unleashed a hybrid war on the European Union. It’s ridiculous to hear. Belarus, of 10 million (population), unleashed a hybrid war on the 500-million European Union,” Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told reporters on Thursday. Makei also asserted that Belarus has been offering to hold consultations with the EU on the issue of illegal migration, “but the European Union is categorically refusing to.”

With inputs from AP

Image: AP