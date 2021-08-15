Poland: President Duda To Sign Bill Limiting World War 2 Property Claims For Jewish Heirs

In a move that is expected to strain Poland's relationship with Israel and the United States of America, Polish President Andrzej Duda has announced plans to sign a bill limiting the ability of Jews to recover properties that were occupied by Nazi German forces and later held by post-war communist leaders.

In a statement released on Saturday, Duda said that his decision on the Bill has been the topic of noisy debate in recent months, both within the country and abroad. The Polish President said that after careful consideration, he has decided to sign the amendment.

Prior to World War 2, Poland had one of the largest Jewish populations in the world, but it was almost completely erased by the Nazis. Leading to the Jewish past, property owners and their successors have been fighting for restitution.

The World War 2 Property Claims Law

Until recently, Jewish refugees or their successors could claim a property that had been forcefully taken during World War 2, and seek its recovery. Polish officials, however, said that the law has created confusion about World War 2 property claims rights.

Earlier in 2015, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal had decided that administrative judgments concerning property titles should have fixed dates beyond which they may no longer be questioned. The Polish Parliament passed changes to the legislation early this week. The Bill is setting a limit of reparation claims to 30 years.

The problem of Jewish property rights in Poland is compounded further by the fact that in contrast to other European Union countries, Poland has not established a fund to compensate those whose properties were taken.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed great worry about the Bill that had been cleared by the Polish Parliament. He even asked president Duda to not pass the legislation or submit it to Poland's constitutional tribunal.

Although Washington has been one of Warsaw's most significant friends, the property dispute coupled with other problems such as plans to implement measures that the opposition claims are intended to muzzle a US-owned television station critical of the government, have deteriorated ties between the two nations.

Israel's reaction

Israel's foreign minister, Yair Lapid, strongly criticised Duda's decision. In a statement on Saturday, he said that Poland has adopted an unethical, anti-Semitic law.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett considered the Bill to be shameful. He said that it shows disgraceful disdain for the Holocaust's remembrance. He added in a statement that this was a severe action to which Israel could not stay oblivious.

Throughout World War II, six million Polish citizens were killed, half of them being Jews.

(Image: AP)