Police Catches Robber From DNA Left Behind After Walking Face-first Into A Door

In a one-of-a-kind investigation, Mexico Police has arrested a suspected robber from his face plant that was found in the door of a Pizza Hut outlet he robbed. As per reports, while fleeing the scene the robber slammed into the door and his face's impression has given them the DNA proof to track him. Last week, the suspect, Markell Deshaun Barnes was taken into custody in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was all based and connected through a forensic laboratory matched his DNA, the Police said.

CCTV footage, face imprint lead to suspect

The police reports cite that officers who investigated the robbery swabbed the door for possible DNA evidence from the June 2019 robbery of a Pizza Hut in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The evidence was taken by the investigators only after reviewing surveillance images and seeing the 19-year-old face-planting into a locked door. The teenager is also a suspect in another Las Cruces robbery which was committed on the same day at a gas station. Barnes has been charged with one third-degree felony count of attempted armed robbery and one fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Since his arrest, he has been transferred to the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Pizza hut outlet robbed in Florida

Two robberies occurred on December 19 in Sunny Isle, the first at the shoe and apparel store, Champs, and the other at the recently opened Pizza Hut. VIPD Public Information Officer Toby Derima confirmed that the Champs incident occurred at about 6:38 PM, while the Pizza Hut robbery took place at around 9:04 PM. According to Police, at least one suspect placed a gun at a Champs manager's head and demanded that he be given the funds from the cash register. A similar scenario played out at Pizza Hut. A male suspect pointed a gun at a manager and demanded that monies in the cash register be given to him, Police said. It is possible that the individual who robbed the Champs store may be the same suspect responsible for the incident at Pizza Hut, Police suspects.

