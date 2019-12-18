Police Fire Tear Gas In Paris As 'yellow Vest' Protesters Mark First Anniversary

Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters who were gathered to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government "yellow vest" protests. The rallies erupted into violence after demonstrators hurled stones and bottles on riot police. Demonstrators set trash bins and cars on fire and few people went on to vandalise an HSBC bank branch at the Place d'Italie.

According to the interior ministry, around 28,000 people participated in demonstrations that took place in different parts of France with almost 4,700 people protesting in Paris alone. The yellow vest demonstrations that started in November 2018 saw a record number of people participating in the rallies on the first day of the protests.

Around 124 people were taken into custody by the Paris police while 78 others were detained, the authorities said. Clashes broke out between the police and protesters after demonstrations turned violent and people started vandalising public properties. Police prevented the occupation of Paris ring road by the protesters. Protests have been banned near popular tourist places like the Eiffel Tower. However, protests were peaceful across different parts of France, with almost 1,000 people marching in Marseille in the southern part of the country.

The ongoing yellow vest protests began in October 2018 after rising fuel prices caused people to demonstrate against the government. The movement was motivated by austerity measures and the high cost of living. The protests saw people taking the streets in large numbers by mid-November until French President Emmanuel Macron had to make certain policy concessions and delays. Protests in France toned down by early summer this year but on December 5, trade unions called on railway workers, transport staff, truck drivers and public servants to strike against the pensions overhaul.

The The "yellow vest" protest that started in France spread to different parts of Europe and as far as Asia. The largest "yellow vest" protest outside France was held in Taipei with over 10,000 people taking part in demonstrations.