Policeman Dies In Suspected Suicide At Japanese PM's Official Residence

A police officer was discovered dead on Friday morning in the grounds of the official residence of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with Tokyo Metropolitan Police now treating the incident as a possible suicide. Kishida was not present at the residence when a fellow police officer found the 25-year-old man in the West Gate guard station at approximately 4:40 a.m. local time. According to police sources which were cited in a CNN report, the deceased officer was on duty guarding the residence at the time of the incident.

Security concerns in Japan have heightened following a recent attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. During a campaign speech last month, a man reportedly threw a smoke bomb at Kishida. Although the prime minister was unharmed, the incident raised alarm as the suspect was able to get dangerously close to the leader with a homemade weapon. These concerns were further compounded by the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July of last year, who was fatally shot during a campaign speech in Nara.

All you need to know about Japanese PM's official residence

The official residence of the Prime Minister of Japan, also known as the Kantei, is a sprawling complex located in the Nagatacho district of Tokyo, Japan. The residence serves as the primary home and office for the Prime Minister and their family while in office, as well as a venue for official events and meetings.

The Kantei complex includes several buildings, gardens, and other facilities spread over an area of about 82,000 square meters. The main residence building, which was completed in 2002, is a six-story structure with a modern, minimalist design. It features living quarters for the Prime Minister and their family, as well as meeting rooms, offices, and a dining room for official functions.

The Kantei also has several auxiliary buildings and facilities, including a conference center, guest houses, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. The complex is staffed by hundreds of employees, including security personnel, chefs, gardeners, and administrative staff.

The Kantei is heavily guarded by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, with security measures including high walls, cameras, and checkpoints. The residence is also equipped with advanced security systems, such as facial recognition technology and sensors that detect intruders.

The Kantei has a long and complex history, with the first official residence for the Prime Minister being established in 1929. The current complex was constructed in the early 2000s, replacing an earlier building that had been in use since the 1970s. The Kantei has been the site of numerous important events and meetings throughout its history, including diplomatic visits by foreign leaders, negotiations with other governments, and the announcement of major policy initiatives.