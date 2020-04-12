Pope Francis To Mariah Carey: Options For Online Easter Service Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As the United States is facing a major public health crisis with strong social distancing measures in place, many Christians are searching for a possible Easter Sunday Service. For those still looking for ways to attend the service, fortunately, most of the local churches in the US have planned to live-stream their services on social media platforms.

Apart from the local churches, Pope Francis will also be live-streaming his Easter Sunday Mass service on the YouTube channel at 11.00am (local time) or 5.00am EST. The Vatican has already live-streamed the mass of the Lord’s Supper on April 9, the celebration of the Passion of the Lord on Good Friday, and Easter vigil on April 10.

Houston’s Lakewood Church, a megachurch in Texas that has been hosting one of the largest congregations in the United States, will be hosting multiple services throughout the day along with the presence of celebrities. At 8.00pm EST, American pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen will be joined by singer Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry.

Read: In Dark Times For UK, The Queen Returns For Second Message In As Many Weeks; Now On Easter

The Presbyterian Church USA has planned a digital Easter Service at 6.30pm on April 12 and has already shared a 37-minute standalone Easter worship service on its website. “In this unprecedented time of crisis and social distancing, we remain the Church together, united in the risen Christ,” wrote the church on its website while inviting everyone to watch the service to come together in a virtual community.

Adhering to the social distancing protocols, churches and cathedrals across the UK will also hold Easter services online. Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, will lead the first national digital Easter Sunday service from his kitchen in his London apartment via an iPad.

Read: May This Easter Give Us Added Strength To Successfully Overcome COVID-19: PM Modi

Clergy turning to social media

Several members of the clergy have turned to social media platforms to organise mass and stay connected with the faithful amid social distancing measures. Recently, a Portuguese priest even took up the role of a DJ to help the faithful ward off the isolation blues during the coronavirus pandemic. Parish priest Guilherme Peixoto organises Livestream events on Facebook where he plays some of his favourite tunes every Friday and Sunday night.

Read: Pope To Livestream Easter Mass To Locked Down World

Read: Amid Lockdown, UK Churches To Livestream Easter Services Online