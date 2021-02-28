Pope Francis Wishes To Spend 'final Hours' In Rome Not Argentina, Reveals New Book

Sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis on Saturday said that he wished to retire in Rome, and wouldn’t prefer to return to his native Argentina where he spent most of his life in villas 21-24, in shantytowns of Buenos Aires. The pontiff, during the launch of his new book, revealed that he ‘will not go back to Argentina’ and will would instead prefer to be buried in Rome. In response to a query by an Argentine journalist and doctor Nelson Castro, Vatican’s Pope said that he wished to breathe last “in Rome, as pope or emeritus.” At the press conference, the 84-year-old pope also stated that he “absolutely did not” fear death, when asked what his thoughts about death were. Jorge Mario Bergoglio is publishing a new book wherein he speaks about the health of the recent popes, including Pope Leo XIII, head of the Catholic Church from 1878 to 1903. The excerpts from his new book were published Saturday in the Argentine daily La Nacion.

Francis, who has been suffering from sciatica, mentioned in his book that it was the first time that “a pope has discussed his health with the transparency afforded by Francis." The former archbishop of Buenos Aires said that despite his childhood spent as a son to the Italian immigrant parents, he ‘does not miss it.’ “I lived there for 76 years. What pains me are its problems, an allusion to the economic crisis shaking the South American country,” the Pope said. In an interview with a local Argentine newspaper, however, a parish priest in villa 20, who had known Bergoglio, or Father Jorge for over several years has stated otherwise, saying that Pope Francis was extremely ‘close to this community and always present. People appreciated it very much, Father Sebastian Risso said.

Pope's health issues

According to his book highlights published in the Argentine daily La Nacion, Pope Francis who lived in his home country Argentina for over 76 years, said that he did not wish to return even during his final hours. He also discussed his health issues, and the visits to the psychologist during the 1970s, and his chronic condition and pain in the hip that made it challenging for him to stand during the mass that led him to skip many services. He also told Castro about a cyst removed when he was just barely 21 years old. Pope Francis and Pope Benedict, recovered the COVID-19 infection back in January and the leader of nearly 1.3 billion Catholics got immunized against the COVID-19 this year.

