Uttarakhand: Pope Francis 'expresses Closeness To The Victims' Of Devastating Floods

The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis on February 10 expressed grief over the massive glacier burst at Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Sunday resulting flash flooding in the state. Pope Francis not only said that he prays for the workers and others who were wounded but also expressed his ‘closeness’ to all the victims. The horrific incident of Sunday is believed to be caused by the Nandadevi glacier breach.

I express my closeness to the victims of the calamity that happened in #India where part of a glacier separated itself provoking violent flooding that devastated two power plants. I pray for the workers who died, for their families and for all those who were wounded. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 10, 2021

Chamoli district is in Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand where the glacier burst caused severe destruction in the areas of Joshimath. According to reports, the death toll of the horrific incident has reached 33 and around 174 people are still missing including the workers of the Rishiganga hydro project. Apart from Pope Francis, the 14th Dalai Lama and several other renowned personalities across the globe extended their condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Dalai Lama makes foundation from fund

The 14th Dalai Lama on February 10, in a letter to Uttarakhand Cheif Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, expressed grief over the disaster. He also mentioned that the Dalai Lama Trust will also provide relief money to the state’s government to emerge from the disaster. While offering his sympathy and support to the People of Uttarakhand, Dalai Lama wrote in a letter, “I offer my condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and pray for them.”

“I also pray for the safety and well being of those who are still missing. I understand that both the Central and the State Governments are engaged in rescue work and are doing their utmost to provide relief to people affected by this calamity. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Uttarakhand, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation towards the relief and rescue efforts,” he added.

