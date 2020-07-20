Portland Moms Form Human Chain To Protect Demonstrators From Federal Officers, See Pics

Several participants which include dozens of mothers formed a human chain to protect the demonstrators from federal and law enforcement officers on July 18 in Portland. According to the reports the participants chanted, "Feds stay clear! The moms are here". The mothers reportedly said that they were agitated as the law enforcement officials were being used by the government administration to suppress the ongoing demonstrations in the city.

A 60-year-old participant reportedly said that "this is beyond acceptable" and added that the actions of the force was "terrifying". Several videos were also posted online over the weekend riot police without clear identification badges using force and unmarked vehicles to transport arrested demonstrators. As per the reports, the federal agents are taking step as part of the Trump administration's new executive order to protect U.S. monuments. Several participants reportedly said that the federal agents were being used to intimidate the demonstrators and shut down widespread protests.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokeswoman reportedly said on Friday that federal agents had been deployed in the city to support newly launched U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unit, to protect federal monuments and buildings as part of executive order passed by President Donald Trump. The demonstrations have started since the killing of African American George Floyd during a May 25 arrest in Minneapolis with people protesting against racism and police brutality. In addition, the riot police in Portland used tear gas and water cannons to get rid of the protestors and stop widespread violence glooming across the US. The protestors also sprayed graffiti on buildings until it was banned by the governor in early July.

