Portugal President Self-quarantines After Visitor Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Amid coronavirus dread, the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has reportedly self quarantined as he found that a school student, who visited the Presidential palace last week, has been confirmed positive for the deadly virus. According to a statement issued by Marcelo's office, the President had interacted with the class, however, the student has did not visit the Belém Palace.

Marcelo will reportedly be in quarantine at his personal residence for two weeks. He has also cancelled all public activities and will also not be travelling abroad. Currently, Portugal has 31 confirmed coronavirus cases. As of now, there are also more than one lakh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus which has led to the death of 3,884 people.

This is not the first time that a minister has self-quarantine himself. According to international media reports, two US Republican lawmakers, Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, on March 9 also said that they will quarantine themselves as they attended a gathering of conservatives with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus. The two were among the US politicians and activist who gathered outside Washington for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

On the other hand, there are several Iranian leaders as well who have been tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Iran's deputy health minister was also confirmed to have contracted the virus. The head of Iran's Crisis Management Organisation, Esmaeel Najjar, was also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

More than one lakh infected

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 80 countries since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,739 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 44 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3,884.

According to the reports, amid mounting cases of the deadly COVID-19, China resorted to stepping up its quarantine measures on the foreign nationals as well. It also offered assistance to the countries abroad like Iran and Japan which are severely impacted by the contagion. Minister of China's National Health Commission (NHC) Ma Xiaowei told a news conference that despite some success in containing the strain of the new virus, there was a risk of the epidemic rebounding.

