Odisha Gets First Coronavirus Testing Facility In Bhubanshwar, No Positive Cases Yet

With 43 positive Coronavirus cases being reported in India, authorities in Odisha have now set-up their first testing facility for Coronavirus at the Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar.

"Two samples from Cuttack SCB medical college have been tested here and were found to be negative," informed Sanghmitra Pati, Director of RMRC, Bhubaneswar.

"Till a few days back, samples from suspected coronavirus affected people needed to be sent to Kolkata or Pune for detection. Now the facility is available in RMRC itself. We have the capability to test hundreds of samples," she said.

As a precautionary measure, the Odisha government has also started an awareness campaign among the citizens of the state. According to the state health department reports, 14 samples from the state have tested negative.

Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness for containing the spread of coronavirus in the state. Patnaik met senior officials of various departments and directed them to take all precautionary measures to combat the deadly virus which has killed over 3000 people globally.

As per an official release issued by the Odisha government, Naveen Patnaik said the Chief Secretary and Collectors will review the emerging situation every day at the state level and the district level. He further said that all committees that will be constituted under their chairmanship would be empowered to take all necessary decisions to tackle Coronavirus.

"Health and Family Welfare Department shall make emergency procurement of sufficient quantities of N95 masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) health care personnel. Buffer stocks of essential drugs and surgical masks shall be maintained to meet the requirement of nine months," Patnaik said in a statement.

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

India has reported at least 43 positive cases of the Coronavirus to date, (3 positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged), out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country. 4 (Four) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday’s update – 1 from Kerala, 1 from Delhi, 1 from Uttar Pradesh and 1 (One) from Jammu, and 16 people in Rajasthan who were in contact with an Italian couple in Jaipur. India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, while WHO raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 109,343, including 80,904 people in China. So far, 3,123 people have lost their lives in China alone due to the virus.

