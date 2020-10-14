President Kovind Accepts Credentials Of Switzerland, Malta, Botswana Envoys

President Ram Nath Kovind on October 14 accepted the credentials from the Ambassador/High Commissioners of Switzerland, Malta and Botswana. As per the official statement by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, those who presented their credentials included Ambassador of Switzerland Dr Ralf Heckner, High Commissioner of Malta Reuben Gauci and High Commissioner of Botswana Gilbert Shimane Mangole. President conveyed his good wishes to all the envoys and noted the “warm and friendly” relations that India shared with all three nations.

He noted that the bilateral ties with Switzerland, Malta, and Bostwana are “deeply rooted” in the shared vision of peace as well as prosperity. President Kovind also expressed his gratitude to all three governments for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat at the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the next term, that is, 2021-22.

"He also thanked their Governments for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22,” it added.

President underlined the importance of cooperation

He also underlined the importance of global cooperation that has been uncovered by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. President Kovind also expressed confidence in the international community for coming up with a credible solution to the global health crisis.

“President Kovind remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the need for greater global cooperation to ensure our collective health and economic well-being. He further expressed his optimism that the international community will soon find a solution to the pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis,” the statement concluded.

President Kovind accepted credentials from Dr. Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland; Mr. Reuben Gauci, High Commissioner of Malta; and Mr. Gilbert Shimane Mangole, High Commissioner of Botswana in a virtual ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today



Meanwhile, acquiring support among the members of the United Nations (UN) member states, India is in collaboration with other pro-reform countries while making continuous efforts to expand the UN Security Council (UNSC) members in both permanent and non-permanent categories, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month.

