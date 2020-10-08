Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Modi, President Kovind Mourn Loss Of A 'true Visionary'

Expressing deep sorrow on the loss of 74-year-old parliamentarian Ram Vilas Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, lauded Paswan's political struggle resisting tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He added that Paswan's demise is a personal loss for him as he has lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. President Kovind too said that loss of Paswan marked the loss of a visionary.

PM Modi & Prez Kovind mourn loss

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

He added, "Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान के निधन से देश ने एक दूरदर्शी नेता खो दिया है। उनकी गणना सर्वाधिक सक्रिय तथा सबसे लंबे समय तक जनसेवा करने वाले सांसदों में की जाती है। वे वंचित वर्गों की आवाज़ मुखर करने वाले तथा हाशिए के लोगों के लिए सतत संघर्षरत रहने वाले जनसेवक थे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

रामविलास पासवान जी के असमय निधन का समाचार दुखद है। ग़रीब-दलित वर्ग ने आज अपनी एक बुलंद राजनैतिक आवाज़ खो दी।



उनके परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan no more

Taking to Twitter, LJP president and Paswan's son Chirag confirmed that Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at a hospital in the national capital on Thursday. Since the last few weeks, the veteran political leader hailing from Bihar had been hospitalized. He underwent heart surgery on October 4. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Paswan's career

Born on July 5, 1946, Paswan was the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party. His first foray in electoral politics was successful after he was elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1969 as a Samyukta Socialist Party candidate. He was one of the prominent politicians who was jailed during the Emergency. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in both UPA as well as NDA regimes. On June 28, 2019, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

After the Janata Dal split into two factions, he along with some other members formed the LJP in November 2000. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in the National Front governments (1989-90 and 1996-98), the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led NDA government (1999-2002), the UPA government (2004-2009) and the Narendra Modi-led government (2014-2020).