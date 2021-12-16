President Kovind Attends Vijay Diwas Celebrations In Dhaka, Recalls Bangabandhu's Vision

President Ram Nath Kovind attended Vijay Diwas celebrations at the Bangladesh Parliament in Dhaka on Thursday to commemorate India's glorious 1971 war victory over Pakistan that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Addressing the Vijay Diwas ceremony, President Kovind asserted that the vision of Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) was of a Bangladesh which was "not only free politically but also of a nation that was equitable and inclusive."

"I remember, as a youth, I was inspired by the moral courage of Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman). Like millions of others, I was electrified by his powerful voice, and the understanding that it carried the admirations of 17 million people of Bangladesh at that time," President Kovind said. "Millions of Indians of my generation were elated by the victory of Bangladesh over an oppressive regime and were deeply inspired by the faith and courage of people of Bangladesh. The vision of Bangabandhu was of a Bangladesh which was not only free politically but also of a nation that was equitable and inclusive," he added.

WATCH | President Ram Nath Kovind joins 1971 victory celebrations in Dhaka



Tune in to watch #LIVE coverage of his address at Victory Day and Mujib Borsho celebrations at the National Parliament of Bangladesh - https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/GCaIihc4QB — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2021

President Kovind meets Bangladesh leaders

Meanwhile, President Kovind on Thursday morning arrived at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka in a bid to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Vijay Diwas. The Indian President attended the national event as the Guest of Honour after Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid reviewed the parade at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka.

President Kovind held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina as well as Abdul Hamid. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs informed that President Kovind and Prime Minister Hasina reviewed progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the two leaders recalled the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas.