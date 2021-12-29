President Putin Concerned By Situation On Afghan-Tajikistan Border, Taliban Dismisses It

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the situation on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border is a prime concern for his country. Speaking during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in the city of St. Petersberg, Putin said that the “situation on the border with Afghanistan now causes some alarm and concern.” For decades, Russia has used the Central Asian nations as a buffer but with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, it is now threatened by potential cross border terrorism and extremism.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Putin said that to counter emerging regional threats, both Dushanbe and Moscow have been bolstering cooperation in military and other fields. Substantiating the point further, he said that his administration has already provided some weapons and equipment to the Tajikistani armed forces. The aim, he said, was to counter threats from outside, especially those from Afghanistan. The same was reiterated by Rahmon who said that he was willing to discuss regional and international threats with Putin.

Taliban calls it 'unwarranted'

Putin’s comments excoriated a response from the Taliban, which said that the Russian President’s concern was “unwarranted.” Addressing media reporters on Tuesday, spokesperson Enamullah Samangani said that he did not see any "actual and potential threat" from Afghanistan to neighbouring countries and the region.

Russia reinforces Tajik military bases

In September, the Russian Federation reinforced its military bases in Tajikistan with new machine guns. According to a report by The Frontier Post, a fresh batch of 12.7 mm heavy machine guns NSV “Utyos” recently entered service with the 201st Russian military base to enhance its combat capabilities. Located in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar, Tajikistan holds Russia's largest international military base. Notably, the arms are specifically designed to destroy manpower, lightly armoured targets, fortified firing points, and enemy air assets.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin had opened talks with the Taliban, Moscow has expressed clear apprehensions against the Islamist ideology destabilising international borders. Meanwhile, Moscow and New Delhi joined hands to firewall Central Asian countries bordering the conflict-hit Afghanistan. Notably, conflict and violence have escalated manifold in Afghanistan since the Taliban took complete charge of the country, forming a government encompassing internationally wanted terrorists. Additionally, the fall of Kabul to the insurgents has also triggered fears that neighbouring countries including Tajikistan, which shares an 843 miles long border with Afghanistan, could be used to launch terror operations.

