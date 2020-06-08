Serbia: President Vucic Offers Support To Donald Trump In Light To BLM Protests

The Serbian President has recently offered rare support to US President Donald Trump as anti-racism protests across the US pick up momentum. According to reports, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that the US President faces ‘a serious and tough enemy’ in the form of the thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets.

Serbian President wishes 'best of luck' to Trump

As per reports, during an interview to local media on June 7 Vucic said that the wished that the United States came out of this crisis soon and he also wished the US President the ‘best of luck’. The current Serbian President is a populist and a former ultra-nationalist who also commented on LA Galaxy soccer club’s decision to let Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Katai go after his wife made some questionable posts on social media about the Black Lives Matter protestors.

Vicic had said that LA Galaxy’s decision to let the Serbian soccer player go only cements the fact that chasse and chaos that has been conducted against President Trump.

The global movement against racism

This recent global movement against racial inequality and systemic racism, as well as police brutality, was sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody on May 25. In a video of the Floyd arrest that surfaced and is spreading across the internet, the primary accused, former officer Derek Chauvin can be seen planting his knee on George Floyd’s neck and keeping it there for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and thereby killing him.

On June 5, in a show of support to the ongoing protests, Washington DC Mayor Muriel E Bowser renamed a street right outside the White House as 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'. In another incident, the Mayor also reportedly ordered city workers to paint 'Black Lives Matter' in giant yellow letters along 16th Street.

(With agency inputs)