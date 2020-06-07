Last Updated:

George Floyd's Death: Woman Stages Solo Protest After Friends Refuse To Join Her

Inhumane killing of George Floyd has sparked up massive protests across the United States of America. Thousands of people have taken to streets.

Riya Baibhawi
George Floyd's death: Women starts solo protest after friends refuse to join her

George Floyd's death has sparked massive protests across the United States of America. Thousands of people, from the east to the West coast have taken to streets to call out racism. Amidst all this, a photograph of a woman marching alone is doing rounds of the internet.

According to reports, the woman belonging to Minnesota went out on a solo march after her friends refused to join her.  A photograph of her was later shared by her son Jeorge, who said she did her "own march" demanding justice for late George Floyd. The photograph shows the woman standing with a placard that read ‘I can’t breathe’ along with a wheelbarrow that carried a US flag amidst other items.

Along with the photograph, Jeorge also posted a video of her mom walking a few metres as she gives an important message for the "whites". In the video, the woman could be heard saying, “There were a lot of people hurting and it is time to get serious.” The woman determination and her dedication towards justice have won everybody’s heart.

'All her Christian friends' 

Since being shared, her photograph has been liked over 1.7 million times while many have flooded it with supportive comments. One user wrote, "I hope your mom finds better friends. They don’t deserve her" while another wrote that "she is amazing". Many others shared similar incidents. 

George Floyd’s death in police custody sparked a huge uproar and triggered widespread peaceful protests across the country with sporadic incidents of violence and looting. Trump has been threatening to deploy active-duty military troops to suppress the protesters which turned violent at times. In the recent development, civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have sued US President Donald Trump for the crackdown on protesters demonstrating against police brutality in front of the White House. 

