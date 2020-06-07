George Floyd's Death: Woman Stages Solo Protest After Friends Refuse To Join Her

George Floyd's death has sparked massive protests across the United States of America. Thousands of people, from the east to the West coast have taken to streets to call out racism. Amidst all this, a photograph of a woman marching alone is doing rounds of the internet.

According to reports, the woman belonging to Minnesota went out on a solo march after her friends refused to join her. A photograph of her was later shared by her son Jeorge, who said she did her "own march" demanding justice for late George Floyd. The photograph shows the woman standing with a placard that read ‘I can’t breathe’ along with a wheelbarrow that carried a US flag amidst other items.

My mom did her own march since none of her friends wanted to join her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ErL9NUyeoe — Jeorge 🕺🏾 (@baddiejezzy) June 2, 2020

Along with the photograph, Jeorge also posted a video of her mom walking a few metres as she gives an important message for the "whites". In the video, the woman could be heard saying, “There were a lot of people hurting and it is time to get serious.” The woman determination and her dedication towards justice have won everybody’s heart.

'All her Christian friends'

She wanted to do a little video for her Facebook friends too. This was aimed at all her Christian friends that are now fighting with her to protect their white fragility. The rooster in the Bible represents repentance for those who are wondering :3 pic.twitter.com/2LgdbQYP5t — Jeorge 🕺🏾 (@baddiejezzy) June 3, 2020

Since being shared, her photograph has been liked over 1.7 million times while many have flooded it with supportive comments. One user wrote, "I hope your mom finds better friends. They don’t deserve her" while another wrote that "she is amazing". Many others shared similar incidents.

Your mother is a brave heart soldier for peace. #KnowThis pic.twitter.com/pAFNbqHEFH — DRockRockin (@Delwyndna) June 3, 2020

We did a pop up peaceful protest in our very white neighborhood of Katy, We stood on all four corners of a busy intersection, we had lots of honks & 👍🏼, it felt really good to see the support and love. pic.twitter.com/U2IzDWHsht — Blue Dot Special 💙 (@jeanna_bluedot) June 3, 2020

Your mom is a queen and I’d be blessed to call her a friend. I love the rooster. God used a rooster to bring Peter back to repentance. She gets it. She may have walked alone but the most important One, definitely saw her😊💗 — Rox 🧼🤲🏻🏡😷 (@Eteriy) June 3, 2020

She showed how much it mattered to her when she stood against those she considers friends. That’s what everyone should be willing to do if necessary. — Britt (@BritterDD) June 3, 2020

The “Christian friends” needed some quotation marks. You can’t be christIan and be comfortable seeing what’s going on. Mad respect for your mom doing this even though no one saw it. Beautiful person doing beautiful things and we love to see it. — Josh_AF (@Joshua_AF_) June 3, 2020

Read: George Floyd Protests: US Civil Rights Groups Sue Trump For Crackdown On Protesters

Read: George Floyd Protest: Young Girl Shouting 'no Justice, No Peace' Wins Internet

George Floyd’s death in police custody sparked a huge uproar and triggered widespread peaceful protests across the country with sporadic incidents of violence and looting. Trump has been threatening to deploy active-duty military troops to suppress the protesters which turned violent at times. In the recent development, civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have sued US President Donald Trump for the crackdown on protesters demonstrating against police brutality in front of the White House.

Read: Civil Rights Group Sues Trump Administration For Using Military On George Floyd Protestors

Read: George Floyd's Brother Addresses Crowd At NYC Memorial, Thanks People For Support