Priest Performs Baby's Baptism With Toy Gun Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Netizens Baffled

The picture shows a baptism ceremony being held in a church. However, the fact that the pastor is using a squirt gun has caught everybody's attention.

Priest performs baby's Baptism with toy gun amid COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has altered societal norms in multiple ways. Not only has the way of greeting each other changed from kisses and hugs to Namaste but also has the concept of enjoying movies and dining out. Now, a picture of a pastor baptizing a baby with water gun has presented what pandemic hit 2020 looks like.

'Social distancing' 

The picture, which has now taken the internet by storm, shows a baptism ceremony being held in a church. However, the fact that the pastor is using a squirt gun to sprinkle holy water on the infant has caught everybody's attention. In addition, the photo also shows the baby along and her parents standing a safe social distance from the priest pointing directly to how COVID-19 has affected the cultural norms.

Since posted on Twitter, the photo has garnered 5.3k likes and 1.6k comments. The post has also been flooded with comments of people with many comparing it to a Martin Scorsese’s film.

In a similar incident, a picture that was shared on Twitter by Candian movie director Jeff Barnaby featured a priest giving “social distance blessings”. In the photograph, he could be seen using a squirt pistol to spray "holy water”. The post has attracted rib-tickling comments and memes from netizens. One user wrote, "Imagine if someone time travelled here from the past and saw this" while another wrote, I want an urban fantasy now where the vampire hunters hunt vampires with cheap plastic squirt guns full of holy water". 

This comes as the coronavirus has now infected 5,411,498 people across the world with a majority in mainland US. According to the latest data by John Hopkins University, 345,122 people have died worldwide.  Recently, the WHO said that the epicentre of the pandemic was shifting to South America after Brazil became the country with second highest cases. 

