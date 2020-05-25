Priest Performs Baby's Baptism With Toy Gun Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Netizens Baffled

The coronavirus pandemic has altered societal norms in multiple ways. Not only has the way of greeting each other changed from kisses and hugs to Namaste but also has the concept of enjoying movies and dining out. Now, a picture of a pastor baptizing a baby with water gun has presented what pandemic hit 2020 looks like.

'Social distancing'

The picture, which has now taken the internet by storm, shows a baptism ceremony being held in a church. However, the fact that the pastor is using a squirt gun to sprinkle holy water on the infant has caught everybody's attention. In addition, the photo also shows the baby along and her parents standing a safe social distance from the priest pointing directly to how COVID-19 has affected the cultural norms.

Bout ready to just give up pic.twitter.com/PKxykWu2nn — Peter R. Quinones (@PeterRQuinones) May 24, 2020

Since posted on Twitter, the photo has garnered 5.3k likes and 1.6k comments. The post has also been flooded with comments of people with many comparing it to a Martin Scorsese’s film.

Priest to baby: "I’m funny how, I mean funny like I’m a clown? I amuse you?" — Joshua Decter (@joshuadecter) May 24, 2020

Shooting a small infant with a water gun for Baptism.



This sums up how ridiculous religion is. The most American photo ever. https://t.co/cC4UmvX9K9 — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 25, 2020

lol he's an old man, relax https://t.co/3YT9lddXek — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) May 25, 2020

Priest + Watergun = Covid 19 Baptism pic.twitter.com/FZhhuh0Iat — Camden P. Crawford (@ranoutofcereal) May 25, 2020

In a similar incident, a picture that was shared on Twitter by Candian movie director Jeff Barnaby featured a priest giving “social distance blessings”. In the photograph, he could be seen using a squirt pistol to spray "holy water”. The post has attracted rib-tickling comments and memes from netizens. One user wrote, "Imagine if someone time travelled here from the past and saw this" while another wrote, I want an urban fantasy now where the vampire hunters hunt vampires with cheap plastic squirt guns full of holy water".

This comes as the coronavirus has now infected 5,411,498 people across the world with a majority in mainland US. According to the latest data by John Hopkins University, 345,122 people have died worldwide. Recently, the WHO said that the epicentre of the pandemic was shifting to South America after Brazil became the country with second highest cases.

