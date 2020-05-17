COVID-19: Priest Uses Squirt Gun To Sprinkle 'holy Water' To Maintain Social Distancing

The coronavirus pandemic has altered societal norms in multiple ways. Not only has the way of greeting each other changed from kisses and hugs to Namaste but also has the concept of enjoying movies and dining out. Now a picture of priest sprinkling holy water with a squirt gun has presented what pandemic hit 2020 looks likes.

'Social distance blessings'

The picture was shared on Twitter by Candian movie director Jeff Barnaby and features a priest giving “social distance blessings”. In the photograph, he could be seen using a squirt pistol to spray "holy water”. The post has attracted rib-tickling comments and memes from netizens.

Imagine if someone time travelled here from the past and saw this 😂 — Ryan Tobin (@Tobesole19) May 16, 2020

I want an urban fantasy now where the vampire hunters hunt vampires with cheap plastic squirt guns full of holy water — Morgan (@demonslayyer) May 16, 2020

Remember when we used to joke 2020 was going to just be a year of vision jokes?...



Yea, good times.



This had me dead 🤣🤣🤣 — alexis causley 💙 Waabagiizhigo Kwe (@ankatea) May 15, 2020

Sinners and quarantine breakers get excommunicated from life. pic.twitter.com/9c9NWE7vC9 — lonefirewarrior (@lonefirewarrior) May 16, 2020

It would be cool if this got permanently incorporated in Catholic practice. 20 years onwards, it would be just one more weird thing to explain the kids. “Mom, what is the water pistol thing about?” — Juan (@juancpgo) May 16, 2020

