Last Updated:

COVID-19: Priest Uses Squirt Gun To Sprinkle 'holy Water' To Maintain Social Distancing

The picture which was shared on Twitter by Jeff Barnaby and features a priest following social distancing and sprinkling holy water with squirt gun.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
COVID-19: Priest uses squirt gun to sprinkle 'holy water' amid social distancing norms

The coronavirus pandemic has altered societal norms in multiple ways. Not only has the way of greeting each other changed from kisses and hugs to Namaste but also has the concept of enjoying movies and dining out. Now a picture of priest sprinkling holy water with a squirt gun has presented what pandemic hit 2020 looks likes.

'Social distance blessings' 

The picture was shared on Twitter by Candian movie director Jeff Barnaby and features a priest giving “social distance blessings”. In the photograph, he could be seen using a squirt pistol to spray "holy water”. The post has attracted rib-tickling comments and memes from netizens.

Read: From Pool Noodle Hats To Glasshouses: Bizarre Social Distancing Techniques Amid COVID-19

Read: Buzzing Bracelets Introduced In Workplaces To Maintain Social Distancing Amid COVID-19

Read: Germany: Cafe Makes Customers Wear Pool Noodle Hats To Maintain Social Distancing

Read: Singapore: Cats Maintain Social Distancing, Netizens Says 'cats Can Do What Humans Can't'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all