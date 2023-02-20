Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised In Canada; Protests Outside Indian Consulate In Vancouver

Khalistani protests have grown rampant across the world, with the latest event being reported in Canada, right outside the Indian consulate. On Monday, Khalistani supporters gathered outside the consulate, which is situated in the city of Vancouver. With flags of Khalistan in hand and unison of slogans, the demonstrators demanded the release of Sikhs who have been imprisoned in India.

The incident comes after a similar protest was held outside Indian High Commission in London on Saturday. The next day, Republic TV obtained visuals of the anti-India demonstration. The act was condemned by the erstwhile president of Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who wrote on Twitter: "KhaIistanis raising anti-India-Modi slogans outside Indian High Commission in London. They are still living in their fairyland they can benefit themselves with these sorts of protests! They are doing harm to themselves only."

On February 14, a Hindu temple in Canada's Mississauga was targetted by Khalistani supporters who defaced it with anti-India graffiti that read, "Declare Modi terrorist," "Hindustan Murdabad," and "Sant Bhindranwale is a martyr." Lately, places of worship have served as ideal targets for Khalistani forces whose pattern remains consistent across all acts of vandalism.

Khalistani supporters target Hindu temples across the globe

From Melbourne's Sri Sri Radha Ballabha ISCKON Temple to Canada's Gauri Shankar temple, Khalistani miscreants have resorted to defacing Hindu temples by spray-painting anti-India graffiti. Earlier in January, Manpreet Vohra, the Indian High Commissioner in Australia, spoke to Victoria premier Daniel Andrew to bring attention to the growing attacks by pro-Khalistani forces in Australia.

Taking to Twitter, Vohra wrote: “It was a privilege to call on Premier of Victoria @DanielAndrewsMP today. Discussed our strong and growing bilateral relationship, the violence in Melbourne yesterday, and how to stop extremist Khalistani groups engaging in further activities prejudicial to peace and harmony."