Pro-Uyghur Organisation Hails US' Decision To Delist ETIM From 'terror Group'

A pro-Uyghurs organisation recently hailed the Trump administration for removing the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) from the terror list, which China used for years to justify the genocide of Uyghurs in the country. In a major policy shift on November 5, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had lifted the ban on ETIM, which was designated as a terrorist organisation by the UN’s 1297 counter-terrorism committee in 2002 for its alleged association with al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden and the Taliban. China also accuses ETIM of being responsible for numerous violent attacks in the province and outside.

The Washington-based rights group said that China falsely linked people of the community to ETIM when they expressed their ethnic identity and religious belief. In a press release, the organisation added, "Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU) is delighted by the news of the important step by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to revoke the designation of the East Turkistan Islamic Movement”.

The CFU said, “As the leadership of the Chinese regime has changed to a softer tone as it tries to suck up to what it views as the sure next U.S. administration, it is absolutely clear that despite any domestic political changes, the United States must continue with resolve on the same path to hold the Chinese regime accountable”.

In recent months, the US has stepped up its criticism of China’s treatment of about 12 million minority Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. China has also been under severe international criticism including from the UN and western countries over allegations that it is holding over a million people in internment camps in Xinjiang in a bid to wean them away from religious extremism. China, on the other hand, has defended the camps and described the facilities as re-education centres aimed at de-radicalising sections of the Uighur Muslim population from extremism and separatism.

China rejects US’ decision

On Friday, Beijing also reacted to the US’ decision to delist the ETIM as a terror group. China sharply criticised the United States and said that it reflected Washington’s “double standards” on fighting global terrorism. The Chinese Foreign Minister spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Beijing deplores and rejects US decision. He noted that the ETIM is a UNSC listed terrorist organisation and said that it has long been engaging in violent terrorist activities, causing massive casualties and property loss and posing a grave threat to the security and stability in China.

The CFU, on the other hand, urged the international community to recognise China’s nefarious designs and said, “It is our sincere hope that all will recognise the reality of how China has constructed its false narrative to paint an entire ethnic group as extremists while they have been merely seeking for decades to live with the freedom to practice their beliefs and live equally”.

“It is our hope that the new US administration will continue the vital work of taking the reins of control from this authoritarian monster. It must be recognised that the CCP has only continued its history of blatantly breaking promises while violating the human rights and conscience of the entire globe,” CFU Executive Director Rushan Abbas added.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)

