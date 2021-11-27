Protest Held In Bangladesh Against Pak To Mark 13th Anniversary Of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Observing the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist incidents and to pay tribute to those who were martyred in the horrific violence, a procession was held on Friday in Bangladesh against Pakistan for supporting terrorism. The Bangladesh branch of the Vishva Hindu Parishad had organised the parade wherein the participants were holding signs and placards that said "The Mumbai Terror Attack of 26/11, we will never forget."

The procession's organisers stated that the demonstration was being conducted to denounce the increasing communal conflict among the nation as well as to criticise the Pakistani forces that support terrorist acts and insurgency. The rally was held at Ahsan Manzil in Jashore, where protesters displayed placards reading "Tribute to brave heroes who lost their lives on a tragic day," ANI reported.

Nepal conducted a motorcycle parade to protest against Pakistan's terrorism backing

Further, apart from Bangladesh, India’s neighbouring country, Nepal has also held a motorcycle parade in Janakpurdham, Nepal, to protest Pakistan's terrorism backing. To mark the terrorist attack in Mumbai, youths organised a motorcycle parade under the guidance of the National Unity Campaign. They even displayed banners blaming Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism. According to ANI, the motorcycles left the local train station and traveled via Yali Bhanu Chowk, Janak Chowk and Shiva Chowk before reaching Janaki Temple.

26/11 Mumbai attacks

In the year 2011, on November 26, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists landed in India's financial capital, Mumbai by ship at night from Pakistan and launched a planned series of shootings and bombings around the city, killing 174 people, which include 20 security personnel and 26 foreign citizens, and injuring over 300 others.

The perpetrators attacked prominent landmark sites in Mumbai, with the first strike at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station. The massacre on the station was carried out by Ajmal Amir Kasab and Ismail Khan, who killed 58 people and injured over 100 others. Kasab and Khan later attempted to target Cama Hospital and during an attack after leaving the hospital, killed six police officers, including Hemant Karkare of the city's Anti-Terrorism Squad.

The Nariman House complex was the second target of the attack, when a Rabbi, his wife, as well as six people which including five Israeli nationals, were slain by the terrorists who had previously taken them captive. The Leopold Cafe was the next target on November 26th, trailed by the Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower. Four terrorists attacked the café before storming the Taj hotel, where they killed up to 31 people following a three-day battle.

During the 26/11 attacks, two terrorists stormed the Oberoi-Trident hotel at around the same period when the other four attackers had entered the Taj. The attack and capture came to an end on November 29, 2008, when the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was seized by the National Security Guards (NSG). Nine terrorists were slain in these heinous acts, while the only survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was apprehended and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in the year 2012.

