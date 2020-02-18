Puppy Rescued After Consuming Bag Of Cracked Cocaine In Backyard

A Pitbull dog named Nipsey was reportedly rescued by the Detroit police and treated at a Humane Society Centre for dogs after he consumed a pack of crack cocaine. The drug was reportedly disposed at the owner’s backyard by one of the suspects the police were interrogating in the neighbourhood.

Dan Donakowski, the Detroit police spokesman told the media that the police officers were at the neighbouring property executing a search warrant against suspects. He added that one of them presumably discarded the packet of cocaine outside that landed over the fence into the backyard. The dog was loitering in the yard at the time when the officers heard him barking, confirmed. reports.

Dan further added that by the time they rushed to the backyard to investigate what was going on, the dog had already torn the pack and had consumed the drug. He said that they had to immediately seek assistance from the Michigan Humane Society (MHS).

1-year old dog was treated at rescue centre

According to the reports, the Human Society workers rushed to the property right after the emergency call was made to them. They picked up the dog to treat him at the centre accompanied by the owner. Andy Bissonette, the spokesperson for Michigan Humane Society, told the media that two of the investigators were dispatched to the home where the dog lived. The dog was then transported to MHS Grosfeld Veterinary Centre for a check-up, he added.

He further continued saying that the 1-year old dog was treated at the center and was kept overnight until his condition improved. The dog had now recovered and has been reunited with the owner. He told the media that MHS covered the medical costs and the owner did not have to pay for it.

We want to thank our veterinary team in #Detroit for saving a dog who accidentally swallowed some crack cocaine. We also need to thank our rescue team and @detroitpolice for rushing Nipsey to get treated. https://t.co/xBLZgUs2pQ — Michigan Humane Society (@mhumane) February 14, 2020

Clinton Majors, the dog's owner, said in a video shared by MHS on YouTube, “When I came outside and saw him eating some dope from the house next door it kind of blew my mind, definitely when you've got animals you really care for them." He was heard saying in the video, “I’m just happy the guys helped me out, this is what good people do."

