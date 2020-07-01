Nepal PM KP Oli Hospitalised After Complaining Of Chest Pains; Discharged After Check-up

Amid India and Nepal's strained relations, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli, on Wednesday was taken to Sahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu after he complained of chest pain, according to ANI. Later, his press Advisor Surya Thapa said that Oli had returned from Sahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu after a check-up. Oli is facing growing calls for resignation from his post from his party members.

PM Oli hospitalised after chest pains

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned from Sahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu after a check-up: PM's Press Advisor Surya Thapa https://t.co/2wJU2Zdx1A — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Nepal Communist Party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda along with his party colleagues Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam officially demanded his resignation at the standing committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party. Oli's resignation was sought on his alleged failures on a range of issues. Reportedly, Prachanda asserted that it is not India but he himself who is seeking Oli's resignation, rubbishing Oli's claims that India was hatching a conspiracy to dislodge him.

There has been infighting in the party ranks over the leadership of Nepal Communist Party and the government, over Oli's unilateral style of functioning and his backing the Mahakali treaty signed with India in 1996. Oli, who has often blamed India for its border issues and the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, accused India of trying to hatch a conspiracy to destabilise his government. Alleging that meetings were being organized in hotels in India to topple his government, Oli exuded confidence that these plots would fail.

Nepal's new map includes Indian territory

Nepalese Parliament has passed a Constitutional amendment for a new map which includes Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura and the updated map will now be accommodated in the national emblem. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then-British Indian government and other relevant documents. India has called this move 'unilateral' and alleged that India had reached out to Nepal before the passage of the bill seeking talks on border issues, which were ignored by Oli - who went ahead with the amendment, without informing the citizens on India's offer.

