Putin Not Going To Attend Munich Security Conference Amid Tension With Berlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to address the Munich Security Conference that is scheduled to be held on February 19-20. Putin was supposed to speak at the conference via video conferencing, but now a Kremlin spokesperson has confirmed that the Russian President will not attend the event. This comes amid the ongoing tension between Berlin and Moscow over the arrest and sentencing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Read: 'Russia Gas Pipeline Project To Continue': Angela Merkel Amid Ongoing Navalny Row

Russia-Germany tension

Germany, along with the European Union and the United States, has been pressuring Russia to immediately release the jailed leader Alexei Navalny. The tensions between Germany and Russia soured after Moscow expelled German diplomat for participating in a protest held last month demanding Navalny's release. Germany responded by expelling Russian diplomats from Berlin in a retaliatory move. Apart from German officials, Russia also expelled diplomats from Sweden and Poland for participating in pro-Navalny protests.

Read: After Moscow Expels EU Diplomats, EU, UK And US To Convene Forum On Alexei Navalny

Navalny was arrested by Russian authorities last month soon after he returned from Germany following a five-month-long treatment. Navalny was poisoned in Russia in August 2020 and was flown to Berlin for treatment, where doctors confirmed he was poisoned using Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. While Navalny was still in Germany, recovering from the poisoning, Russian authorities issued a summon to Kremlin critic, asking him to return as soon as possible in order to avoid a jail term.

Read: Russia Calls Alexei Navalny Allies 'traitors', Accuses Them Of Talking Sanctions

Russian prison authorities accused him of violating his 2014 suspended sentencing. When Navalny returned from Russia, he was arrested by authorities for the same. A Russian court sentenced him to two and half years in prison for violating the terms of the suspended sentencing. Navalny had already spent 10 months under house arrest in 2015 when he was found guilty of funds misappropriations. Navalny's arrest sparked widespread protests across Russia, which saw tens of thousands of people storming the streets of Moscow. Several thousand people were detained by authorities, who cited violation of COVID-19 measures as the reason for their arrest.

Read: Russia Wants Navalny Ally Arrested Abroad; Lithuania Refuses