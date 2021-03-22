Putin Poses In Sheepskin On Siberian Retreat With Defense Minister Amid Tensions With US

Amid the heightened tensions with the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin escaped to the snowy thick woodland terrains of Siberia with his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for a retreat. In the footage released by Kremlin, the Moscow leader traversed through a swaying rope bridge on what appears to be a military JLTV.

The 58-year-old President and his minister were also seen trudging knee-deep snow in barren desolated wilderness clad in sheepskin leather coats. Putin is often seen holidaying, taking elaborate tasks such as spear-fishing in a camouflage wetsuit, rafting in rivers, or hiking barren forest bare-chested on horseback, soaking sun rays. In his previous retreats, the Moscow leader was seen piloting a powerboat in World’s deepest Lake Baikal, later flipping Judo opponent.

In the latest pictures, Vladimir Putin and his ally that oversees conflicts, were seen having a cosy meal and drinks in a taiga forest in Russia’s Siberian region in frosty temperatures. The former bestowed Shoigu with 65th birthday greetings, revealing the reason why the two headed out for the mountainous outdoor vacationing. Putin stated that he also signed the Russia's Defense Minister a highest and one of the most prestigious decree "For Merit to the Fatherland”medal as the two later abutted the Ural snowy peaks to spend time away from politics.

[Image Credit: AP]

Putin goes on holiday amid US tensions

Putin’s TV footages of his vacation pursuits have been in the centre of his political persona. In 2017, the leader planned an escapade to the north coast of the Black Sea, then a year later he was spotted into the remote Tuva area of southern Siberia. Putin "fished in a waterfall near a mountain lake, indulged in underwater fishing, sunbathed, went rafting in mountain rivers, piloted, motor boats, went hiking and four-wheeler riding in the mountains," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had written in an elaborate post on Twitter.

Putin’s vacation images were also broadcasted on Moscow’s national TV. Interestingly, Putin’s previous retreat had come amid US’ threats of cutting 755 diplomatic staff in Russia and sanctions. His recent retreat comes as controversy escalated between him and US president Joe Biden after the latter termed him “a killer.”

(All Images Credit: AP/file)