Putin Ready For Dialogue With Biden Administration: Kremlin Spokesperson

Russia is ready to hold a dialogue with the new Biden administration to further strengthen the bilateral ties, a Kremlin spokesman told Interfax news agency, adding that President Vladimir Putin was willing to talk if his US counterpart was ready to resolve differences between the two nations. The relations between Moscow and Washington had thawed over allegations on Ukraine for election meddling during the Trump presidency.

The two nations' ties remained strained on matters of Syria after at least seven American soldiers were injured in a collision with a Russian vehicle. Both Russian and US governments blamed each other for the collision in north-eastern Syria as footages broadcasted by the Russian nationalist website, Rusvesna.su, showed Russia’s desert military convoy ramming into US armoured vehicle with Russian helicopter flying overhead.

US defence spokesperson accused Russian troops of entering restricted security zone where US troops were stationed. The two countries accused each other and relations dismantled as Russia back the Syrian government while the Americans lent support to Kurdish fighters. In the recent statement made in the state’s press, Kremlin expressed willingness to resume talks with the newly formed Biden administration.

US State Dept. condemns Russia

Earlier in a strong reaction to the reports of Russia’s unsanctioned rallies calling for the release of Kremlin critic Navalny, Spokesperson for the US State Dept. Ned Price condemned Moscow’s use of force to silence the demonstrators. “The US strongly condemns the use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists in Russia today. We call on Russia to release those detained for exercising their rights, including Aleksey Navalny, and to credibly investigate his poisoning,” a spokesperson for US State Dept. said. Demonstrators gathered in defiance of Russian authorities around Pushkin Square in the city centre to demand Putin's rival’s release. Violent scuffles broke out between the Police and the protesters as helmeted officers manhandled the mob.

