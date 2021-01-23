Alexei Navalny's Wife Detained By Russian Police At Moscow Protest

Russian police, on January 23, detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a protest in Moscow. She was amongst the 1,090 people who were rounded up by authorities at different rallies on Saturday, according to OVD-Info monitoring group. Massive demonstrations have erupted across the Russian territory demanding the release of opposition leader and President Putin’s top critic Alexei Navalny, who was arrested earlier this week.

In addendum to Navalny’s wife, law enforcers also detained of his close ally Lyubov Sobol. Yulia’ detention came into light after she made an Instagram post from the police van. “Sorry for the poor quality. Very bad light in the paddy wagon", the post, which also had an accompanying picture, read.

Read: Scuffles At Moscow Protest Calling For Navalny Release

Several thousand in support of the release of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny headed to anti-the government protests scheduled across 50 Russian cities on Saturday, January 23. Calling the congregations ‘illegal’ the Russian law enforcement agents launched a political crackdown arresting scores of Navalny’s supporters to participate in demonstrations and curbed the information online, issuing warnings against the public assembly. Police dispersed mob in the eastern Khabarovsk region preparing for a rally against the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and issued emergency ‘stay-at-home’ orders.

Read: 'Ultimate Lawlessness': Navalny Slams Russian Administration As His Trial Begins

Navalny's arrest

Navalny was, on January 17, detained at the Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport following his return from German capital Berlin. Navalny, President’s Vladimir’s top critic, was undergoing medical treatment after getting what German authorities declared as poisoning with a Russian nerve agent of Novichok Group. Earlier in December, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) had warned Navalny of a prison term if he did not report back immediately. However, boarding his flight earlier last week, the 44-year-old said that he didn’t think he would be arrested.

According to reports by The Guardian, Navalny was scheduled to land at Vnukovo airport, where his followers had gathered, but the authorities closed the airport at last moment. They then diverted his flight to Sheremetyevo where authorities met him at passport control and detained him. The embattled leader calmly kissed his wife goodbye, hugged her before getting away with officials.

Read: Russia Cracks Down On Pro-Navalny Protesters As They Congregate; Dozens Arrested

Read: 'Most Guarded Place': Putin's Secret $1 Billion Palace Has Strip Club, Claims Navalny