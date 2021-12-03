Putin Warns Officials To Strictly Observe Industrial Safety Rules Post Russian Mine Blast

In the wake of last week’s coal mine explosion, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations. It is to mention that the devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in northwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident since 2010 as it killed 51 miners and rescuers. A probe into the accident later revealed multiple violations of safety norms at the mine, including the tinkering with menthane level indicators in an attempt to maintain production despite the danger of explosion.

Putin said, “According to preliminary data, the accident was triggered by the violation of several safety requirements.”

“It’s inadmissible to abuse and exploit the courage of people who go down into the mines. Those who ignore and neglect people’s safety and subject them to deadly risks in the run for profits must face responsibility in line with the law,” he added.

Listvyazhnaya mine blast

Meanwhile, Russia has already arrested the Listvyazhnaya mine director, two other managers and two inspectors of the state technology watchdog in relation to the coal mine blast. The five officials were charged with violating industrial safety requirements. If convicted, the detainees may face up to seven years in prison.

Miners, on several occasions, had complained about the high level of methane in the mine where the accident occurred, Russia’s law enforcement officials told Associated Press. Authorities had also suspended the work of certain sections of the mine, and imposed penalties worth four million rubles (roughly $53,000) for safety violations. They also gave repeated warnings to fix the hazardous working conditions but no action was taken.

At the time that a massive fire engulfed the Listvyazhnaya mine and caused an explosion, around 285 miners were stranded inside. Initially, nearly 11 workers were reported killed at the time when reports emerged about dozens of miners going missing by the night at the coal mine. The region stretches across roughly 3,500 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow. An emergency official later revealed to Russian news agency Tass that there are no survivors.

(With inputs from AP)