Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences over the death of the "revolutionary" leader, Mikhail Gorbachev. In a statement released by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, he said Putin would send an official telegram to Gorbachev’s family in the morning. Gorbachev, who set out to revitalise the Soviet Union but ended up unleashing forces that led to the collapse of communism, died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

"President Putin expresses deep condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. In the morning he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends," Peskov said. The Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement that Gorbachev died after a long illness. The hospital did not elaborate on the disease and the health condition of the departed leader at the last moment.

Gorbachev's contribution to ending the Cold War was often appreciated by even Western and European leaders. Even upon the death of Gorbachev, several key personalities condoled his demise and called him a visionary leader. Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condoled his death and recalled him as a courageous leader. In a microblogging post, Johnson said he always admired Gorbachev and said his courage and integrity helped to end the Cold War.

"I'm saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev. I always admired the courage & integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion. In a time of Putin's aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all," Johnson tweeted.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron also took to Twitter to mourn the death of the last Soviet leader and described Gorbachev as “a man of peace whose choices opened a path to freedom for Russians”.

EU and UN also condemn the death of the Soviet leader

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Gorbachev was a respected leader who opened the way for a free Europe. "Mikhail Gorbachev was a trusted and respected leader. He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget," von der Leyen tweeted.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also poured condolence on the demise of the leader and appreciated his role in ending the four-decade-long Cold War. Notably, the Cold War is a term commonly used to refer to a period of geopolitical tension between the United States and the Soviet Union and their respective allies, the Western Bloc and the Eastern Bloc. "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history. He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War," Guterres said in the statement. "On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mikhail Gorbachev's family and to the people and government of the Russian Federation," he added.

Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the United Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). He was believed to be one of the dynamic soviet leaders who wanted to reform the communist regime along the lines of democratic principles by giving some freedom to citizens.

Image: AP