Qatar Announces Probe Into 'invasive' Exams Of Female Passengers At Doha Airport

Qatar apologised to female travellers from Australia who were forcibly examined at Hamad International Airport in Doha and announced an investigation into the matter. Qatar’s Government Communications Office said in a statement that a newborn infant was found in a trash can, concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage in a terminal toilet before a flight from Doha to Sydney was scheduled to take off on October 2.

The Qatari government said that the baby girl was rescued from “what appeared to be a shocking and appalling attempt to kill her.” Witnesses told Australian media that 13 women were told to get off the plane and were taken to an ambulance on the tarmac. The female passengers were told to remove their underwear before conducting a medical examination to establish the relation of the newborn baby.

The Australian government raised the “grossly disturbing” reports with Qatari officials that suggested women went through invasive examination at the airport in Doha. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne told reporters that the issue has been referred to the federal police and the government would "determine the next steps" after receiving an explanation from Qatari officials.

"This is an extraordinary incident and I have never heard of anything occurring like this in my life," said Payne.

Orders 'comprehensive' probe

After mounting pressure, Qatar said that the government has directed to conduct “a comprehensive, transparent investigation into the incident.” The communications office stated that the results of the investigation will be shared with their international partners, adding that Qatar remains committed to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of all travellers transiting through the country.

“While the aim of the urgently-decided search was to prevent the perpetrators of the horrible crime from escaping, the State of Qatar regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveler caused by this action,” the statement read.

