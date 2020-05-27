Qatar Praises Indian Health Workers For Their Services During Covid-19 Outbreak

Qatar has lauded the efforts made by the Indian community living in the country. His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar said has appreciated the contributions made by the Indian community living there. In particular, he praised those working in the healthcare sector for their huge contribution during the present situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been reaching out to other world leaders in a bid to fight the battle against Covid-19 together, having been among the first leaders who called for global cooperation. Ever since the outbreak, the Indian PM has been connecting with his foreign counterparts. Recently the PM spoke to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani as well, conveying ''Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the friendly people of Qatar''.

A special emphasis was given on the mutual cooperation between the two nations and taking care of the Indian community living in Qatar. ''Prime Minister warmly appreciated the personal care taken by H.H. the Amir for ensuring the welfare of the Indian citizens in Qatar during the COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, H.H. The Amir appreciated the contributions of the Indian community in Qatar, especially the role being played by Indian health workers'', read a statement by the government of India.

The leaders joined each other over the phone and assured of extending help without any hindrances. PM Modi ''highlighted the attention being paid by Indian authorities to avoid any disruption in the supply of essential goods from India to Qatar during the present situation''. In addition, he also ''conveyed his warm greetings for the forthcoming 40th birthday of H.H. The Amir, and expressed best wishes for his continued good health and success''.

According to the latest figures, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Qatar have crossed 47,000. More than 11,000 people have recovered while 28 people have lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic. The country recently decided to open up industrial activities with restrictions in place. It has also launched an app called 'Ehteraz' for tracking Covid-19. People running factories have been asked to ensure that the workers install the application.

