Australia: Heavy Rains In East Coast Extinguish Fires, Cause Flash Floods

Rest of the World News

Heavy rains lashed Australia's East Coast on Sunday. While the fires helped put out some major remaining wildfires, they also caused widespread flash floods.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australia

Heavy rains lashed Australia's East Coast on Sunday. While the fires helped put out some major remaining wildfires, they also caused widespread flash floods. According to reports, the rain extinguished the Currowan fire just south of Sydney, late on Saturday. Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons hopes the rains will move inland.

Rains bring respite from fires

The Curran fire which burned for 74 days, reportedly destroyed 312 homes and razed 5,000 square kilometres of land and was finally put out thanks to the rains. There are still some major wildfires inland that have burned for months.

Fitzsimmons also said goodbye to 21 American and 21 Canadian firefighters who will be heading back after having helped Australian Rural Fire Services tackle the bushfires. 

 

 


Severe weather warnings have also been issued in Australia along most of the New South Wales coast and parts of Queensland to the north. According to reports, there is expected to be heavy rain, abnormally high tides and damaging surf forecast.

Published:
COMMENT
DELHI AIR QUALITY REMAINS VERY POOR