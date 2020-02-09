Australia: Heavy Rains In East Coast Extinguish Fires, Cause Flash Floods

Heavy rains lashed Australia's East Coast on Sunday. While the fires helped put out some major remaining wildfires, they also caused widespread flash floods. According to reports, the rain extinguished the Currowan fire just south of Sydney, late on Saturday. Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons hopes the rains will move inland.

Rains bring respite from fires

The Curran fire which burned for 74 days, reportedly destroyed 312 homes and razed 5,000 square kilometres of land and was finally put out thanks to the rains. There are still some major wildfires inland that have burned for months.

Fitzsimmons also said goodbye to 21 American and 21 Canadian firefighters who will be heading back after having helped Australian Rural Fire Services tackle the bushfires.

Joined Minister @DavidElliottMP and US & Can Consul Generals Sharon Hudson-Dean and Angela Bogdan this morning to thank and farewell another 42 fire fighting specialists who have assisted us in NSW for the last 6 weeks. Thank you all again for your support and expertise #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/jk1PTpyA0D — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) February 8, 2020

Also heading home a few days early, thanks to some welcome rainfall, are some of our New Zealand colleagues. These 21 fire fighters have been working on #NSWRFS trucks at the Jinden Fire SE of Queanbeyan. Thanks for the chat this morning and thanks again all for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/jl71gYjbu7 — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) February 8, 2020

So nice listening to rain falling last night & driving with windscreen wipers on for a change this morning. @BOM_NSW indicates continued rain this next week & importantly, falls across our fire areas which will be so welcomed by our farmers, fire fighters & all affected. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/gJ3aFRQlzF — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) February 6, 2020



Severe weather warnings have also been issued in Australia along most of the New South Wales coast and parts of Queensland to the north. According to reports, there is expected to be heavy rain, abnormally high tides and damaging surf forecast.

Read: Cyclone Damien Approaches Towards Australia's West Coast With Devastating Winds

Read: Australia Presented With ICC Women's Championship Trophy

Severe #Weather Warning updated to cover the entire coast. Heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides & damaging surf bring dangerous conditions to many locations overnight, tomorrow & Monday. Full details: https://t.co/RrYKnuyGZJ @NSWSES StormSafe:https://t.co/Sp8dH43RhH pic.twitter.com/O6SEfOpVkM — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 8, 2020

Read: India's Batting Finally Fires As Team Outplays Australia To Stay Alive In Tri-series

Read: Women's Triangular T20 Series: India Beat Australia By Seven Wickets In 5th Match