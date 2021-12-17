Rajnath Singh Meets French Defence Minister Florence Parly To Discuss Security Cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly conducted extensive talks focused on strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation as well as pressing regional challenges today, on December 17. Union Minister, Rajnath Singh, shared the information on Twitter.

He wrote, "India-France Strategic Partnership is more relevant today than ever. I had an excellent meeting with my French counterpart, Ms @florence_parly. A wide range of bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation issues were discussed in the Annual Defence Dialogue today."

India-France Strategic Partnership is more relevant today than ever. I had an excellent meeting with my French counterpart, Ms @florence_parly.



A wide range of bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation issues were discussed in the Annual Defence Dialogue today. pic.twitter.com/dT23KeUMMt — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 17, 2021

On the two-day tour, Parly arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening. Furthermore, India and France are expanding their cooperation in new sectors such as the Indian Ocean region, climate change, and long-term growth and development. Parly stated at a think-tank ahead of her meeting with Singh that she is in India to emphasise how "valuable" the partnership between France and India is. She characterised India as a "one-of-a-kind" country with bright colours, breathtaking scenery, and millennia of rich history.

French Defence Minister calls on PM Modi

Before meeting her counterpart today, Parly met PM Modi in New Delhi. The Ambassador of France to India announced on Twitter, "French Minister for the Armed Forces @florence_parly called on Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi. In a world of growing instability, France sees India as major power & partner to build a multipolar order, defend the rule of law and tackle global challenges."

French Minister for the Armed Forces @florence_parly called on Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi. In a world of growing instability, France sees India as major power & partner to build a multipolar order, defend the rule of law and tackle global challenges. pic.twitter.com/bV6Ls8WhVL — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) December 17, 2021

'It is important to resort to rock-solid ideas while the world and the region are in turmoil'

Both India and France support multilateralism and a rules-based international order, according to Parly, who added that it is important to resort to rock-solid ideas while the world and the region are in turmoil. In this context, Parly discussed how the two sides are coming together on significant problems and global difficulties, such as the fight against climate change. Following the announcement of a security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) in September, this is France's first high-level visit to India.

The AUKUS security will make it easier for Australia to obtain the technologies needed to build nuclear submarines. The emergence of the new alliance enraged France, since it resulted in the loss of a multibillion-dollar order to build 12 conventional submarines for Australia. France is likewise dissatisfied with the alliance's decision to exclude it.

Parly described AUKUS as a disappointing development for France. Australia is a country with whom they have forged a strong bond. After that, Australia made its own choice. "I'm not going to say anything about it. It is, of course, really discouraging for us," she stated, according to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh