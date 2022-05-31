Ranil Wickremesinghe Briefs UK PM Boris Johnson About Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 30 assured his Sri Lankan counterpart of the UK's continued support for the citizens of the island nation amid the current economic crisis. According to a press release from the UK Prime Minister's Office, the British Prime Minister spoke with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the afternoon of May 30. Johnson began talks by congratulating Wickremesinghe on his re-appointment as prime minister.

Johnson and Wickremesinghe further addressed the possibility of expanded UK-Sri Lanka cooperation in sectors such as sustainable energy. The PM's Office stated that they were looking forward to working closely together in the next few years. Meanwhile, PM Wickremesinghe said in a tweet that he briefed Johnson about the situation in Sri Lanka during their meeting today. In a tweet, the Sri Lankan PM said that Johnson has pledged to assist Colombo in tackling climate change and becoming an export oriented open economy.

During a discussion with @BorisJohnson today, I briefed him on the situation in Sri Lanka. He pledged to support us especially in the fields of tackling climate change and assisting Sri Lanka in becoming an export oriented open economy. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 30, 2022

Johnson speaks to Wickremesinghe over Putin's role in increasing global food crisis

The British Prime Minister, during the phone call with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, also emphasised the role that Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion and senseless blockade of the Black Sea has had in increasing global food supply concerns. It is to mention that the UK has been criticising Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and sanctioning Moscow to deter Russian aggression. The British Prime Minister's remarks on Putin come as Sri Lanka receives a shipment of Russian crude oil.

The UK Prime Minister emphasised the role played by Putin's brutal invasion and senseless blockade of the Black Sea in increasing global food shortages. He emphasised the necessity for the entire international community to intervene to stop Putin's atrocities against the Ukrainian people, according to a statement released by 10 Downing Street.

Sri Lanka is on the verge of bankruptcy, and essentials such as food, gasoline, medicines, and cooking gas, as well as toilet paper and matchsticks, are in limited supply. People have been forced to wait in enormous lines for months to purchase the limited quantities. Sri Lanka's economic crisis has sparked political upheaval, with a protest seeking the president's resignation lasting more than 50 days.

Image: AP