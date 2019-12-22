Rapper 50 Cent Rents Out Entire Toys R Us Store For His Seven-year-old Son

With Christmas just around the corner, American rapper 50 Cent gave his son Sire the ultimate gift by renting out the entire Toys R Us store and letting him choose whatever he liked. According to international media reports, the seven-year-old got a private trip around the New Jersey store and was shown around by Geoffrey the Giraffe himself. Little Sire's face was even superimposed onto the logo and then had the words 'Sire's Toys R Us' written on the floor. Sire's mother and 50 Cent's ex-wife Daphne Joy shared videos and photos as well of their special trip on Instagram. 50 Cent also shared pictures on Twitter.

Sire was like 😳oh shit you really got the whole store. He was in shock, walking around.he said let me get this straight I can get what ever I want? LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/fKmZ27X2eF — 50cent (@50cent) December 21, 2019

READ: 50 Cent Slams Welterweight Contender Colby Covington After His Loss At UFC 245

'Best Christmas Ever'

In the Instagram story, Sire can be seen wandering around the packed shelves, picking up whatever he likes, while others can be seen carrying huge bags of goodies in the background. In one video, Sire also gets involved with a Neft gunfight with his father and in another clip, one can see him playing 'rock, paper, scissors' with the Giraffe. According to international media reports, 50 Cent spent around $100,000 for the experience. The seven-year-old also posted an Instagram post with pictures of him having fun at the toy store. In the caption, he also thanked his father and said that it was the “best Christmas ever”.

The caption read, “When I asked my Dad for the “WHOLE Toys R Us Store” for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did. Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!”

READ: Eminem And 50 Cent: Friendship Between Two Legendary Hip-hop Artists

The New Jersey store where the shopping spree took place is reportedly one of only two remaining locations. The store chain closed down last year before slowly reopening under new ownership. However, Toys R Us opened its doors under new ownership last month. A second store also opened earlier this month in Texas and others are planned to roll out across the United States in the future. Sire was born back in 2012 with ex Daphne Joy, 32, who was also present for the shopping spree. He also shares son Marquise, 23, with his ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins.

READ: Conor McGregor Challenges Singer 50 Cent For One-on-one Fight

READ: Ja Rule Hits Back After 50 Cent Buys 200 Front Row Tickets Of His Concert To Make It Look Empty