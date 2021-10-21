Recep Tayyip Erdogan Warns Turkey Will Deploy More Weaponry, Troops Against Syrian Army

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday warned that he will not hesitate to deploy heavy weaponry and more Turkish forces in northern Syria against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), in renewed discontentment against the Syrian Kurds in the war-torn country. "At the moment, our operations are continuing in the critically important points of the region, there are absolutely no compromises,” Ankara’s President Erdogan told Turkish reporters on October 20.

Furthermore, he added that Turkey will not cease to have the military presence in Syria, adding that he has no knowledge about what decision the regime of the internationally recognized Syrian President Bashar Assad -ed will make. “We will continue to respond with all our heavy weaponry. We will not leave this situation as it is,” the Turkish press quoted the leader as saying while he was deplaning during his return from Africa trip.

Erdogan warns US, says will 'kick out' ambassadors

Erdogan also threatened the United States, saying that he will kick out ambassadors of 10 countries from Ankara if they made demands about the release of Turkish Open Society Foundation cofounder and activist Osman Kavala. The philanthropist and human rights activist, renowned member of Turkish civil society, was acquitted in February in one trial and has since been jailed for over three years without a trial.

The US State Department had made remarks against the Turkish regime citing human rights violation as it issued a statement earlier saying: “The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy.” Turkey had strongly responded to the US, saying that the country is a “state of law.” Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement responded to the US: “No country or person can give orders to Turkish courts about legal proceedings”.

Turkey has conducted at least three military operations in Syria against Syrian Democratic Forces, to back President Bashar al-Assad's regime and denounce the Syrian Kurds, an issue that has strained the US-Turkey bilateral relations over the past several years due to conflict of interest in the region. Earlier last month, an attack on the Turkish troops by supporters of Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Company in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province killed two Turkish soldiers and wounded three others. Turkey had then vowed to ramp up the sporadic military activities to restore control.