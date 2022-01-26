Republic Day 2022: Eminent Personalities Thank PM Modi Upon Receiving Greetings

As India on Wednesday celebrates 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister took this opportunity to extend his warm wishes to the people closely associated with the country and its development. In the series of sending a personal message to the eminent personalities, PM Modi has sent a letter to Amrita Narlikar, who is the President of the German Institute for Global and Area Studies and Professor of International Relations at the Faculty of Economic and Social Sciences at the University of Hamburg, Germany. "I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India, with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people," PM Modi wrote in the personal message sent to Narlikar.

Honoured, delighted, and touched to receive this letter on the occasion of #India's #RepublicDay2022 - thank you @PMOIndia. Proud of our cultural heritage, and the global values that underpin it🙏

E.g. आत्मवत् सर्वभूतेषु यः पश्यति सः पण्डितः❤️ pic.twitter.com/hfsYcPzqwP — Amrita Narlikar (@AmritaNarlikar) January 26, 2022

"Academics, researchers and teachers play a crucial role in pushing the boundaries of knowledge by constantly venturing into new frontiers as well as sharing it with society. The world's future is being written by people like you, who enhance its intellectual capital and ensure our coming generations benefit from it," read the letter.

I just received an official letter from a very high representative of the prime minister of one of the leading democracies in the world. I'm not at liberty to share any additional information but it is truly incredible. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 26, 2022

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022

Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/olovZ8Pgvn — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 26, 2022

PM Modi sent an appreciation letter to popular cricketers

Meanwhile, Gad Saad, Lebanese-Canadian YouTuber, and an author of "The Parasitic Mind", who also got the appreciation letter from PM Modi wrote, took to Twitter to thank him. "I just received an official letter from a very high representative of the prime minister of one of the leading democracies in the world. I'm not at liberty to share any additional information but it is truly incredible," Saad wrote.

Apart from these two, the Prime Minister also sent appreciation letters to popular cricketers including, Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes. They too shared the photograph of the letter with a message. "I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love," Gayle replied.

